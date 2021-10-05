National / Health Developers running final tests on SA’s digital vaccination certificate system

The government’s online digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate system is close to completion, with developers allowing the public periodic access to test the functionality.

Vaccination certificates are not only vital for international travel, but are also set to become increasingly important as the domestic economy opens up. Earlier this week, Vicky Ford, the minister responsible for Africa within the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said the UK’s review of SA’s red-list status included scrutiny of its vaccine certificates. SA currently issues paper vaccine record cards, and provides vaccine recipients with an SMS with their unique vaccination code...