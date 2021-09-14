National / Health No Covid-19 vaccine, no entry, say Ballito Rage festival organisers B L Premium

The organisers of the annual post-matric festival Ballito Rage announced on Tuesday that entry will be restricted to people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, as it seeks to prevent a repeat of 2020’s super-spreader event. Festival goers will also have to take rapid antigen tests on the first, third and final day of the five-day event, while staff will take daily tests.

The move comes as SA’s Covid-19 vaccination programme gathers pace and a growing number of companies announce plans to make shots mandatory. Earlier in September, health and life insurer Discovery and financial services firm Sanlam said they would introduce compulsory shots for staff, and on Monday PSG CEO Piet Mouton penned an open letter saying people who chose not to be vaccinated should be denied entry to public parks, shopping centres, businesses and educational institutions...