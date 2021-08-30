National / Health Covid-19 origin tracing is now ‘a farce’, China’s ambassador to SA says Chen Xiaodong says some US politicians are obsessed with stigmatising Covid-19 by associating it with certain countries and places B L Premium

The Embassy of China in SA has described the “Wuhan lab leak theory” regarding the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic as a complete fabrication. The embassy held a virtual briefing to address the issue on Monday.

China’s ambassador to SA, Chen Xiaodong, said the country had nothing to hide and had been open and transparent about origin-tracing. He said the US government wanted to use origin-tracing to smear and attack China. “The Chinese invited the World Health Organisation (WHO) twice, in July last year and March this year respectively, for origin-tracing in China and we fully supported the WHO expert team’s work. ..