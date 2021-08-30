Covid-19 origin tracing is now ‘a farce’, China’s ambassador to SA says
Chen Xiaodong says some US politicians are obsessed with stigmatising Covid-19 by associating it with certain countries and places
30 August 2021 - 13:51
The Embassy of China in SA has described the “Wuhan lab leak theory” regarding the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic as a complete fabrication. The embassy held a virtual briefing to address the issue on Monday.
China’s ambassador to SA, Chen Xiaodong, said the country had nothing to hide and had been open and transparent about origin-tracing. He said the US government wanted to use origin-tracing to smear and attack China. “The Chinese invited the World Health Organisation (WHO) twice, in July last year and March this year respectively, for origin-tracing in China and we fully supported the WHO expert team’s work. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now