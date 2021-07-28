National / Health Four out of 10 ‘very unlikely’ to get vaccinated, survey shows Results from Afrobarometer may help to explain slower-than-anticipated take-up of vaccine in some areas BL PREMIUM

More than 50% of South Africans say they are unlikely to try to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and almost as many believe prayer offers better protection than a jab, according to a survey released on Wednesday by research network Afrobarometer.

The results may offer some insight into why registration rates and take-up of the vaccine have been lower than anticipated in some communities, despite the coronavirus cases and deaths reported...