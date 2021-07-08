National / Health Survey finds vaccine hesitancy waning as rollout gathers pace A growing proportion of SA adults say they are willing to get a coronavirus vaccine if one is offered to them, according to the latest round of the NIDS-CRAM BL PREMIUM

A growing proportion of SA adults say they are willing to get a coronavirus vaccine if one is offered to them, reflecting increasing confidence in the shots as the country’s inoculation drive gets under way, according to the latest round of a large national study that has been running since shortly after the pandemic began.

It found vaccine acceptance had increased to 75% in April-May, up from 71% in February-March, the highest level yet reported in SA...