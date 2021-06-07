News Leader
WATCH: News Leader — Why herd immunity remains outside SA’s reach
Vaccinology expert Shabir Madhi talks to Business Day TV about the government’s plan to contain the spread of Covid-19
07 June 2021 - 07:33
The widely circulating coronavirus variants and vaccine hesitancy is keeping SA’s herd immunity goal out of reach.
Scientists are warning that the country will not reach herd immunity in 2021, or even 2022.
Business Day TV spoke to vaccinology expert Shabir Madhi to discuss the government’s plan to contain the spread of the virus.
Vaccinology expert Shabir Madhi talks to Business Day TV about the government’s plan to contain the spread of Covid-19
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.