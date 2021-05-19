The government began providing Covid-19 vaccines to the public on Monday, May 17, after the Sisonke study for health-care workers came to an end. The big question now on everyone’s mind is: “When will I get my shot?”

Here’s what we know so far.

Who is currently eligible?

Health-care workers and people over the age of 60. Health-care workers are being vaccinated in what is known as phase 1b of the rollout; people over the age of 60 are the first stage of phase 2. Phase 1a was the Sisonke study.

How many people is that?

The government’s latest estimate is that there are 1-million health-care workers, down from its earlier estimate of 1.2-million. It says the private sector overestimated its figures. By the time the Sisonke study ended, 479,768 health-care workers had been fully vaccinated.

There are 5.5-million people over the age of 60 in SA, according to the health department.

How do I apply for my shot?

Register on the government’s electronic vaccination data system, or send the word “REGISTER” to 0600 123 456 on WhatsApp; or dial *134*832#, which is free on all cellphone networks in SA. You will get an SMS confirming your registration has been successful.

When will I get my shot?

At a date and time selected by the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS). The Western Cape government says people who have registered will receive an SMS with their appointment date and place within the next two to three weeks. Health-care non-governmental organisation Right to Care says appointments are allocated by the EVDS on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Where will I get my shot?

At a vaccination site selected by the EVDS, based on the address you provide. Each vaccination site has a geographic catchment area. This means that even if you were among the first to register after registration opened on April 16, if you live in a remote area that has yet to have a site approved you can expect to wait longer than people living close to the first sites that opened even if they registered after you.

The exception is health-care workers, who can get vaccinated at health-care facilities outside their catchment area.

As of Tuesday evening, 118 vaccination sites had been approved in SA, including public health facilities, retail pharmacies Clicks and Dis-Chem, and a site run by health and life insurer Discovery. More are expected to come online in the weeks ahead, once they have been approved by the SA Pharmacy Council.