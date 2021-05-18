‘Free jabs?’ Ouch, no thanks. ‘Your vaccination is reserved for you?’ Yes, please

A megastudy of text-based nudges in the US encouraging patients to get their flu vaccine showed interesting language patterns. The message framing, using key principles from behavioural linguistics, aimed to see what wording was more likely to drive adoption. SMS options trialled were: “Don’t forget your flu shot”; “Protect yourself with a flu shot”; “Protect others with a flu shot”; “Getting a flu shot makes you healthier”; “Watch this video about the benefits of flu shots”; and “Remember to ask for your flu shot”.

Surprisingly, none of these had much bigger uptakes than the rest. Instead, the most successful communication ultimately was the simple message: “You have a flu vaccine reserved for you.” This is linked to an inherent behavioural pull we all experience in some way or another: loss aversion.

If something is reserved or waiting for us it means it’s already ours, and we don’t want to lose something that belongs to us. By framing the message in this way people want to claim their vaccine — immediately giving them more agency in that they are making an active choice to “take” what they perceive to be theirs, rather than the passive outcome of routinely being “given” something freely available.

Another interesting behavioural nudge in this space is the use of social norms. It is well known that we are more likely to “follow the herd” and do what others are doing. What is proving most successful with regard to social norms is the concept of dynamic norms.

Work done by the “Godfather of Influence”, Robert Cialdini, showed that people are more likely to act on something if there is an upward trend of more people taking the same action over time. His example showed that if three months ago vaccine adoption was at 20% and two months ago it had increased to 50% and then to 70% this month, people who may have previously been hesitant would be far more likely to join the herd.

What has become apparent with the vaccination rollouts is that human behaviour continues to be predictably irrational — a term coined by Dan Ariely, who has spent decades researching the link between our decision-making abilities and how these align to our ultimate best interests (spoiler: most of the time they don’t).

If a year’s worth of doughnuts will nudge people to get vaccinated, we should be all for it. Here’s hoping you’re at least part of Discovery’s Vitality programme, which rewards you for getting active at the same time.

• Crymble is a doctoral student at the University of Witwatersrand specialising in behavioural linguistics.