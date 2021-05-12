WATCH: Vaccine trust, hesitancy and SA’s third wave

SA has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Africa. It has more than 50,000 reported deaths. This may be an underestimate, looking at excess death statistics.

The economic cost of the pandemic is evident on the streets; and healthcare facilities have been under considerable strain during the waves of the pandemic. Frustration and disillusionment are hallmarks of the non-existent vaccine rollout. The country’s rollout is proceeding at a pace much slower than expected.

More than 1.32-billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, equal to 17 doses for every 100 people.

There is already a stark gap between vaccination programmes in different countries, with some yet to report a single dose. We have managed just under 400,000 or the equivalent of 0.7 per 100 people. The initial target of having 67% of the country’s citizens vaccinated by the end of 2021 is now unlikely to be achieved. And signs are that the third wave is starting to rise. But when the vaccines do arrive, will we take them in sufficient numbers to achieve herd immunity?

Surveys on vaccine hesitancy aren’t encouraging.

Michael Avery speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller, executive of the developmental, capable and ethical division at the Human Sciences Research Council; and Dr Gesine Meyer-Rath, research associate professor at Boston University School of Public Health and Health Economics, and Epidemiology Research Office (HE2RO) Wits Health Consortium, about what the modelling and surveys are telling us about the looming third wave.