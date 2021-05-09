Zweli Mkhize calls for calm after Covid variant found in India lands in SA

SA has detected its first cases of a coronavirus variant initially identified in India, adding a highly infectious mutation of the Covid-19 virus just when some parts of the country are picking up early signs of a third wave of infections.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said at the weekend four cases of the variant — two from Gauteng and two from KwaZulu-Natal — have been found in individuals with a recent travel history to India.

The detection of the variant comes as some parts of Gauteng show early signs of a third wave, with the situation in the Sedibeng district, about 50km south of Johannesburg, particularly worrying, and the risk, while still small, rising in some subdistricts in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

The variant, known as B.1.617.2, has reached at least 17 countries, from Britain and Iran to Switzerland and the US, triggering global concern as experts are worried it contains mutations that may give it an edge over the body’s immune defences.

“As the epidemic progresses, the detection of new variants is inevitable,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement late on Saturday. “We reiterate that there is no need for panic as the fundamentals of the public health response (testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine) have not changed.”

A wave of Covid-19 infections has been ravaging India over the last month, with an average of 390,000 new cases being confirmed each day over the past week. Cumulatively, the country has 22.3-million cases of the disease. On Saturday it reported its highest single-day Covid-19 death toll.

The World Health Organization has described it as a “variant of interest”, suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or even evade vaccine immunity.

But virologist Barry David Schoub, who chairs the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines, said while the country should be concerned about the B.1.617.2 variant, it is much more sensitive to vaccines than the variant dominating transmissions in SA.

“The thing is that it is a variant that is more sensitive to the vaccine and also to people that have been previously infected. Unlike the one we have, which is more resistant to vaccination and previous infections,” said Schoub.

“The variant we have in SA is a much bigger problem than that one [first picked up in India]. But we do need to monitor and see that it [the Indian variant] doesn’t spread too far in our country.”

The NICD said all cases of B.1.617.2 have been isolated and managed according to Covid-19 guidelines and that contact tracing has been performed to limit the spread of this variant.

Linda-Gail Bekker, a physician-scientist and one of the principal investigators on the Sisonke study — it aims to inoculate 500,000 health-care workers with Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) vaccine — said the worry about new variants is that they may “break through” vaccine protection, making the vaccine less effective.

“The big worry is that we’ll have breakthrough infections with the vaccine. It may be that they have some efficacy but we’ve seen evidence of reduction in that efficacy. I think that’s the concern that we need to continue to maintain,” said Bekker.

SA has ordered tens of millions of vaccine doses from J&J and Pfizer as it gears up to inoculate the general population after completing the inoculation of front-line health workers. The mass vaccination campaign is due to start on May 17.

The surge in infections in India has led to some countries closing their borders to travellers from India. Mkhize said travel restrictions will need to be balanced against scientific realities to protect the economy.

“These findings are urgently being processed by government and announcements pertaining to travel regulations will be made after all appropriate consultations have been undertaken by cabinet,” he said in the statement.

SA has also picked up 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK, with eight in the Western Cape, two in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal The evolutionary spin-off of the virus is currently dominating infections in Europe and North America.

Mkhize said the B.1.1.7 variant has been detected in samples taken in communities, suggesting that community transmission has already set in.

Update: May 9 2021

This article has been updated with new information.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za