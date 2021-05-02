Opinion KUSENI DLAMINI: Prescription for pandemic cure is state-business partnership A more inclusive and humane brand of capitalism is required to ensure a speedy, sustainable recovery from the ashes of the pandemic BL PREMIUM

SA's economic recovery prospects hinge on a well-implemented vaccination programme that will help stop the spread of Covid and open the space for us to rebuild those parts of our economy and society that have been ravaged by the pandemic.

This applies to the global economy too. It is almost inconceivable to imagine a return to normal without a globally co-ordinated, successful vaccination programme. The longer the world takes to ensure that vaccines are accessible on a global scale, the longer it is likely to take the world to return to normal...