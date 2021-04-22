Imperial Logistics gets piece of vaccine action as state awards contracts
Imperial to provide importation services
22 April 2021 - 13:39
UPDATED 22 April 2021 - 23:39
The government has awarded contracts for importing and distributing Covid-19 vaccines, a vital step in preparing for its mass vaccination drive, which is due to begin on May 17.
State-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac is to play a central role, but contracts have also been awarded to JSE-listed Imperial Logistics and DSV Healthcare...
