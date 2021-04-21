Companies / Energy

Renergen clinches first order for Cryo-Vacc cases

The agreement represents an important milestone as the manufacture of the vaccine cases commences

21 April 2021 - 09:32 Lisa Steyn
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDRE MALERBA
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDRE MALERBA

Emerging helium and gas producer Renergen has struck a deal with logistics company DPD Laser for the manufacture and purchase of 110 helium-powered Cryo-Vacc cases ahead of phase 2 of SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme, which begins in May. 0116465438

DPD Laser is a leading express courier company that operates under the Dawn Wing brand in SA. Renergen, listed on the JSE and in Australia, is developing a natural gas and helium project in the Free State and in December 2020 announced its invention of the Cryo-Vacc — a case that keeps the vaccines ultra-cold during transportation for weeks, allowing them to travel for longer and reach remote areas.

The agreement between Renergen and DPD Laser relates to a fixed purchase of 110 Cryo-Vacc cases, in a combination of three sizes — with the largest carrying up to 2,400 vials — and will be delivered in May 2021.

While the agreement is not material to Renergen from a revenue perspective, the company said it represents a significant milestone as it commences the manufacturing of its trademarked Cryo-Vacc cases.

“Given the current uncertainty around which vaccines will be used at various vaccination points across SA, we have the ideal solution, storage and distribution,” said DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie. “Our technology can handle all three required temperatures [for the different vaccines] of 2ºC-8ºC, -20ºC and -70ºC without being dependent on an external power supply for periods between seven and 35 days.”

steynl@businesslive.co.za

NEVA MAKGETLA: Fragmentation of state adds to failure of vaccine rollout

There is no government mobilisation to accelerate procurement, ensure access for the non-digital, or to set up mass vaccination sites
Opinion
1 day ago

J&J notes strong sales in first quarter, as it awaits word on Covid-19 vaccine

The US (and SA) paused use of J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine last week after reports that six women had developed serious but rare blood clots in the brain ...
Companies
19 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Vaccination process crawls along behind the pursuit of wealth

A ‘vaccine apartheid’ has arisen in the bilateral agreements between countries and Big Pharma
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Johnson & Johnson

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa had to choose between CEO and restive ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele steps down due to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Long4Life hints at possible unbundling as it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Massmart responds to shareholder concerns over pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Coca-Cola bottler’s listing will add another blue ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Renergen names helium-supply customer to comply with ASX rules

Companies / Energy

EU regulator gives green light for J&J to resume vaccine shipments

World / Europe

Groups slam the state for rushing vaccine indemnity fund

National / Health

Vaccine sales scams proliferate as intermediaries target European countries

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.