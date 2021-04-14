Zweli Mkhize lifts the lid on tough negotiations with Covid-19 vaccine makers
The health minister says talks have been lengthy and difficult as the manufacturers sought onerous terms
14 April 2021 - 11:23
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed the tough negotiations the government has faced with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, and how they delayed the delivery of shots.
He told parliament that the executive had a constitutional obligation to account to SA’s MPs, despite the non-disclosure demands made by vaccine makers...
