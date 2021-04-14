National / Health Zweli Mkhize lifts the lid on tough negotiations with Covid-19 vaccine makers The health minister says talks have been lengthy and difficult as the manufacturers sought onerous terms BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed the tough negotiations the government has faced with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, and how they delayed the delivery of shots.

He told parliament that the executive had a constitutional obligation to account to SA’s MPs, despite the non-disclosure demands made by vaccine makers...