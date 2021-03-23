National / Health Zweli Mkhize urges ACT coalition to join drive for waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents SA and India lead a group of developing countries seeking to increase the number of manufacturers BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged the Access to Covid Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global coalition established to combat the coronavirus pandemic, to join the call for a waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents.

SA and India are leading a group of developing countries seeking a waiver of the World Trade Organization’s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) on Covid-19 vaccines to expand the number of companies that can manufacture the products beyond patent holders and their licensees, to ramp up supplies to low and middle-income countries...