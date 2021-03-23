Zweli Mkhize urges ACT coalition to join drive for waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents
SA and India lead a group of developing countries seeking to increase the number of manufacturers
23 March 2021 - 19:07
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged the Access to Covid Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global coalition established to combat the coronavirus pandemic, to join the call for a waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents.
SA and India are leading a group of developing countries seeking a waiver of the World Trade Organization’s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) on Covid-19 vaccines to expand the number of companies that can manufacture the products beyond patent holders and their licensees, to ramp up supplies to low and middle-income countries...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now