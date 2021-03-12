More South Africans want to get vaccinated, survey shows
An Ipsos-WEF survey shows citizens intending to get vaccinated have increased from 53% to 65% — still not enough for herd immunity
12 March 2021 - 16:19
South Africans are increasingly showing an interest in getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the latest Ipsos-World Economic Forum (WEF) survey.
As recently as December, SA ranked among the countries in which citizens exhibited the lowest intention to get vaccinated, with only 53% of people saying they would get a shot...
