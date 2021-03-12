National / Health More South Africans want to get vaccinated, survey shows An Ipsos-WEF survey shows citizens intending to get vaccinated have increased from 53% to 65% — still not enough for herd immunity BL PREMIUM

South Africans are increasingly showing an interest in getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the latest Ipsos-World Economic Forum (WEF) survey.

As recently as December, SA ranked among the countries in which citizens exhibited the lowest intention to get vaccinated, with only 53% of people saying they would get a shot...