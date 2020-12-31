Vaccines needed fast, says Agri SA

Agri SA has expressed concern at a perceived lack of urgency by the government in securing enough vaccines for the population.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that SA is set to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

After Ramaphosa’s announcement, the DA questioned why SA was only looking at receiving the vaccines in the second quarter, when many other countries with similar socio-economic circumstances had already started comprehensive rollouts of vaccination programmes.

“More resources must be made available to assist our scientists and bolster their capacity to come up with medical solutions based on rigorous and proven scientific research to overcome this pandemic,” Agri SA said.