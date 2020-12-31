National / Health

Vaccines needed fast, says Agri SA

31 December 2020 - 07:51 Ernest Mabuza
Agri SA has called on the government to act urgently to secure large amounts of effective vaccines. Picture: 123RF/David Izquierdo Roger
Agri SA has expressed concern at a perceived lack of urgency by the government in securing enough vaccines for the population.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that SA is set to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

After Ramaphosa’s announcement, the DA questioned why SA was only looking at receiving the vaccines in the second quarter, when many other countries with similar socio-economic circumstances had already started comprehensive rollouts of vaccination programmes.

“More resources must be made available to assist our scientists and bolster their capacity to come up with medical solutions based on rigorous and proven scientific research to overcome this pandemic,” Agri SA said.

It said the pandemic, it seemed, would be with SA for some time.

“Let us support our health-care professionals and workers, invest in scientific research, secure large amounts of effective vaccines timeously and assist small businesses and economic sectors that are facing real hardship as a result of the level three restrictions.”

The organisation said the economy remained a big concern because of the impact of the adjusted level three restrictions on the wine farming, tourism, entertainment and alcoholic and beverage sectors.

“The relevant ministries must provide the necessary assistance and guidance to these sectors to help them to remain in business and keep people employed,” it said.

Business4SA offers to help source Covid-19 vaccines

Hospitality industry concerned over no prospect of supplies soon
National
1 day ago

Nearly 50% of South Africans are leery about getting a Covid-19 vaccine, says Ipsos-WEF survey

Only 53% said they are likely to get a shot, despite so much being done to ensure the country gets vaccines as soon as possible
National
1 day ago

