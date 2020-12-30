Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Bengaluru — Countries braced for higher infections ahead of the New Year long weekend, with Australia tightening curbs on gatherings in Sydney, while the first known US case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday.

Europe

• British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved placing further swathes of the country into tier 4 restrictions as the government becomes increasingly alarmed by the speed at which a new variant of the virus was spreading, The Times reported.

• The EU will buy an extra 100-million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the total from the two firms to 300-million doses, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

• Switzerland has documented five cases of a coronavirus variant from Britain and two cases of an SA variant, a Swiss health ministry official said on Tuesday.

• Turkey received its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac, Reuters television footage showed.

Americas

• The first known US case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates.

• Strict stay-at-home orders were renewed indefinitely for much of California, as the state’s top health official said that many hospitals are teetering on the brink of crisis.

• US Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana died on Tuesday of Covid-19, his campaign said.

• Panama has signed agreements with four producers of Covid-19 vaccines to acquire a total of 5.5-million doses, enough for 80% of the population.

• Deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean from Covid-19 topped 500,000 on Tuesday and cases soared above 15-million, according to a tally of figures in government reports.

Asia-Pacific

• A 46-year-old nurse became the first person in Singapore to receive Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

• Chinese meat importers and processors have called on exporters in countries with Covid-19 outbreaks to step up checks on shipments before they are sent to the world’s biggest market, China’s top industry group said.

• South Korean authorities scrambled to contain a cluster of infections in a Seoul prison as inmates waved signs through barred windows pleading for help.

• The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an “explosion” of Covid-19 cases, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday ahead of the New Year holiday.

• Australian authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney, hoping to avoid a coronavirus “superspreader” event during its New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Middle East and Africa

• The United Arab Emirates has discovered a “limited number” of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus variant in the country, a government official said, the first confirmed cases of a more contagious Covid-19 mutant in the Gulf region.

Medical developments

• A vaccine developed by a unit of China National Biotec Group (CNBG) is 79.34% effective at protecting people from Covid-19 and the company has filed an application for regulatory approval in China for its general public use.

• A new variant of the novel coronavirus does not appear to cause more severe illness than other variants, according to a matched study by Public Health England.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said initial data from a study of its experimental antibody cocktail for use in some hospitalised Covid-19 patients show the therapy was sufficiently effective to warrant continuing the trial.

Reuters