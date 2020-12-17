National / Health

SA fails to pay deposit to Covax programme to secure Covid-19 vaccine

The Solidarity Fund will make the payment as soon as it gets the go ahead from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (Gavi)

17 December 2020 - 13:18 Antony Sguazzin
Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande. Picture: SUPPLIED
Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA, the country hardest hit in Africa by Covid-19, missed a December 15 deadline to make a deposit to secure vaccines to fight the pathogen, and has not arranged a guarantee to make the full payment.

The payment to the Covax programme will be made in coming days, according to Tandi Nzimande, the CEO of the Solidarity Fund, a philanthropic organisation backed by some of SA’s richest people and biggest companies.

The fund undertook to make the R327m deposit, which represents 15% of the R2.2bn that will ultimately have to be paid, after the government failed to do so.

The department of health said on December 4 that the country was on track to sign the agreement and make the first payment by December  15, in line with agreed timelines.

The Solidarity Fund will make the payment as soon as it gets the go ahead from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (Gavi), which is running Covax, Nzimande said by phone on Thursday.

The money, accompanied by a guarantee that the outstanding amount will be paid, would secure enough vaccines to supply 10% of SA’s population of about 60-million people.

That guarantee has yet to be finalised.

“This is work in progress,” the Treasury said in an e-mailed response to questions on December  15. “Details will be made available once work is finalised.”

SA has recorded almost 900,000 Covid-19 cases and 23,661 deaths, while the economy has been devastated by measures to curb its spread.

Bloomberg

SA to fast-track approval of Covid-19 vaccines

The government hopes to receive its first vaccines from the Covax global vaccine distribution scheme in the second quarter of 2021
National
6 days ago

First Covid-19 vaccine to be in SA by mid-2021

The government has paid an initial amount of R327m through the Solidarity Fund for vaccines that will cover 10% of the population
National
1 week ago

SA pledges R500m to join global vaccine alliance

SA had joined the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its 58-million citizens
National
3 weeks ago

Biovac in talks to make Covid-19 vaccines in SA

The company says it has the capacity to make 20-million to 30-million vaccines a year, depending on the technology involved
National
3 weeks ago

SA still negotiating access to Covid-19 vaccines

Government has to sign up to an international financing agreement called Covax to access the shots
National
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nomvula Mokonyane apologises to Trevor Manuel ...
National
2.
Health minister warns on new restrictions as ...
National
3.
Coastal hotspots reel from cancellations and ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma goes to court after state capture ...
National
5.
State win in wages battle paves way for labour ...
National

Related Articles

Solidarity Fund ‘not saying no’ to further Covid vaccine donation

National

Solidarity Fund to continue to end of 2021

National

Solidarity Fund appoints Tandi Nzimande as CEO

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.