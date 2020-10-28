National Solidarity Fund appoints Tandi Nzimande as CEO Nzimande will take over as CEO of the fund, set up to fight Covid-19 and its economic effects, from November BL PREMIUM

The Solidarity Fund has appointed chartered accountant Tandi Nzimande as its new CEO. She will take over from outgoing CEO Nomkhita Nqweni, who leaves at the end of October.

The fund was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March to pool financial resources to fight Covid-19 and limit its socio-economic effect on families. The Solidarity Fund, which is chaired by businesswoman Gloria Serobe, has received about R3.12bn to date.