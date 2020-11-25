Swiss surgeon scores in seven-year battle with health regulator
25 November 2020 - 19:51
As SA grapples with a shortage of skilled medical personnel, the regulatory body for health-care professionals was dealt a blow in court for its tardiness over seven years in registering a Swiss orthopaedic surgeon.
The Health Professions Council of SA was ordered by judge David Makhoba in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday to make a decision on the registration application of Dr Markus Michel within 90 days and pay a punitive cost order on an attorney-client scale...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now