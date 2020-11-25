National / Health Swiss surgeon scores in seven-year battle with health regulator BL PREMIUM

As SA grapples with a shortage of skilled medical personnel, the regulatory body for health-care professionals was dealt a blow in court for its tardiness over seven years in registering a Swiss orthopaedic surgeon.

The Health Professions Council of SA was ordered by judge David Makhoba in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday to make a decision on the registration application of Dr Markus Michel within 90 days and pay a punitive cost order on an attorney-client scale...