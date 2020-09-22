National / Health Reduced demand for cigarettes in SA and world, survey shows About 13% of smokers in SA have stopped smoking due to financial as much as health reasons, according to a GlobalData survey BL PREMIUM

About 13% of smokers in SA have stopped smoking largely due to health and financial reasons, and producers are likely to report reduced profits around the globe, according to a recently released report by UK-based analytics and consulting firm, GlobalData.

The survey covered 11 countries including SA, the US, the UK and China. It had a target sample size of 500 respondents per country. It found that about 8% of global consumers, which included more millennials than any other age group, intend to stop buying tobacco and its alternative products, such as e-cigarettes, considering them beyond their current shopping budgets.