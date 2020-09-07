Actuarial Society of SA slashes Covid-19 death estimates
The earlier version of Assa’s model had produced a limited range of scenarios, and many focused on the higher death estimate of 80,000
07 September 2020 - 18:14
The Actuarial Society of SA (Assa) has slashed its estimates of the likely coronavirus death toll in SA in 2020, releasing a revised model that now puts the probable range at between 27,000 and 50,000.
The first version of its Covid-19 model, released for comment at the end of April, predicted between 46,000 and 88,000 deaths from the disease by December.
