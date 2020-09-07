National / Health Actuarial Society of SA slashes Covid-19 death estimates The earlier version of Assa’s model had produced a limited range of scenarios, and many focused on the higher death estimate of 80,000 BL PREMIUM

The Actuarial Society of SA (Assa) has slashed its estimates of the likely coronavirus death toll in SA in 2020, releasing a revised model that now puts the probable range at between 27,000 and 50,000.

The first version of its Covid-19 model, released for comment at the end of April, predicted between 46,000 and 88,000 deaths from the disease by December.