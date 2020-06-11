Panda on a crusade to force disclosure of SA’s Covid models

In a bid to keep modellers of the Covid-19 pandemic accountable for their fatality predictions: the group of actuaries, economists, statisticians and doctors known as Panda has issued a number of promotion of access to information ( PAIA) requests to multiple academic groups.

They want to see the calculations and workings of the models that have predicted between 20,000 to 351,000 Covid-19 deaths in SA, though the current consensus in the newer models is about 40,000 fatalities.

Panda believes the Covid-19-fatality predictions in these models played some part in the decision to lock down SA and at the very least, the calculations need to be openly accessible in a “democratic society”.

They argue that these models should be scrutinised to see if they were reasonable and based on the science of the time, or made wild claims, such as one model shared with the president in March which predicted 350,000 deaths.

Shayne Krige, a lawyer working with Panda, says academics can’t just walk away without accountability from outrageous fatality claims that may have led to a lock down.

The PAIA requests were sent to the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University (Sacema), HE²RO, the Health Economics and Epidemiology Research Office at the University of the Witwatersrand and MASHA, the Modelling and Simulation Hub at the University of Cape Town. Also included was the Actuarial Society of SA (Assa), which predicted a range of 48.000 to 88,000 deaths.

Assa has emailed Panda’s Nick Hudson, discussing their model and answering questions but the society has not yet released all the calculations behind its model, which is now being updated.

Juliet Puliam, the head of Sacema, responded to Panda this week and shared information. But while the three models she shared are now outdated, Puliam said the current model used by government must be accessed through the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which coordinates the work done by the UCT, Wits and Stellenbosch teams.

Masha at UCT and HE²RO have yet to acknowledge the Paia application sent on June 2, says Krige. He expects some parties will use the legally allowed 60 days before responding.

Panda has yet to approach the NICD for the model currently being used, but will do so this week.

On Sacema having released its early models, Hudson writes in an open letter: “Tucking the models away in obscure parts of the Internet, does not, in our view, constitute making the models “publicly available”. No links to the models appear on Sacema’s website or in any public documents that we are aware of.”

Speaking of Sacema’s earliest model, which predicted between 87,900 and 351 000 deaths, Hudson says: “given the lack of sophistication of your models and the results they produced, it is hardly surprising that Sacema has turned its back on these models and had to be forced to endure the embarrassment of public disclosure.”

Sacema has explained that those numbers were based on the best information at the time — something Panda disputes.