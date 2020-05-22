NEWS ANALYSIS: Health minister offers sight of Covid-19 models, but stops short of full disclosure
Without peer reviews or the release of codes, the numbers cannot be properly evaluated
22 May 2020 - 05:40
In the face of growing pressure from business and citizens, health minister Zweli Mkhize this week lifted the lid on the modelling work guiding the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.
For the first time on Tuesday evening the public was given sight of the projections from a consortium of experts convened by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which indicate there could be as many as 3.7-million detected cases and between 40,000 and 48,000 deaths by November.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now