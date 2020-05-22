National / Health NEWS ANALYSIS: Health minister offers sight of Covid-19 models, but stops short of full disclosure Without peer reviews or the release of codes, the numbers cannot be properly evaluated BL PREMIUM

In the face of growing pressure from business and citizens, health minister Zweli Mkhize this week lifted the lid on the modelling work guiding the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

For the first time on Tuesday evening the public was given sight of the projections from a consortium of experts convened by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which indicate there could be as many as 3.7-million detected cases and between 40,000 and 48,000 deaths by November.