National / Health Covid-19 antibodies found in 37% of pregnant women and HIV-positive people in Cape The data is likely to spark discussion about whether some regions have enough people with immunity for the virus to no longer easily spread

Preliminary findings from a Western Cape survey of pregnant women and people with HIV has found 37% of them tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

While scientists are still debating the extent to which the antibodies detected in laboratory tests protect people from future infection with Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the results indicate a very high proportion of people in Cape Town’s most densely populated regions have been exposed to the disease.