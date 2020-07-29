Excess deaths soar to more than four times official Covid-19 toll, MRC data shows

Excess deaths from natural causes reached an estimated 22,279 by July 21, according to the latest weekly report by the Medical Research Council (MRC).

This is more than four times the number of deaths directly attributed to Covid-19 on the same date.

A co-author of the weekly reports, Debbie Bradshaw, said last week that “the timing and geographic pattern leaves no room to question whether this is associated with the Covid-19 epidemic”.

MRC president and CEO Glenda Gray said excess deaths associated with the pandemic “may be attributed to both Covid-19 deaths as well as non-Covid-19 due to other diseases such as TB, HIV and non-communicable diseases, as health services are reorientated to support this health crisis”.

SA's official Covid-19 mortality rate is 1.58%, compared with a global average of 3.91%. If all the excess deaths estimated by the council are included, SA's all-cause pandemic mortality rate would be over 6.5%.

The number of deaths from all causes in the week ending July 21 was 16,223 — 63% higher than the predicted number based on historical data.