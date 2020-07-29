National

Excess deaths soar to more than four times official Covid-19 toll, MRC data shows

Excess deaths from natural causes reached an estimated 22,279 by July 21

29 July 2020 - 21:16 Dave Chambers
The bodies of those who have died as a result of Covid-19 have to be buried immediately, and the viewing of the body must be kept contactless. Picture: ALON SKUY
The bodies of those who have died as a result of Covid-19 have to be buried immediately, and the viewing of the body must be kept contactless. Picture: ALON SKUY

Excess deaths from natural causes reached an estimated 22,279 by July 21, according to the latest weekly report by the Medical Research Council (MRC).

This is more than four times the number of deaths directly attributed to Covid-19 on the same date.

A co-author of the weekly reports, Debbie Bradshaw, said last week that “the timing and geographic pattern leaves no room to question whether this is associated with the Covid-19 epidemic”.

MRC president and CEO Glenda Gray said excess deaths associated with the pandemic “may be attributed to both Covid-19 deaths as well as non-Covid-19 due to other diseases such as TB, HIV and non-communicable diseases, as health services are reorientated to support this health crisis”.

SA's official Covid-19 mortality rate is 1.58%, compared with a global average of 3.91%. If all the excess deaths estimated by the council are included, SA's all-cause pandemic mortality rate would be over 6.5%.

The number of deaths from all causes in the week ending July 21 was 16,223 — 63% higher than the predicted number based on historical data.

How deaths from all causes continue to mount. This graph tracks the deaths of people on the National Population Register.
How deaths from all causes continue to mount. This graph tracks the deaths of people on the National Population Register.
Image: Medical Research Council

This is though the number of deaths from unnatural causes, such as road accidents and homicides, was 29% below the predicted number for the week.

“When compared with the predicted numbers, there was an excess of 6,256 deaths in the latest week,” said the council's report.

Only 915 deaths from Covid-19 were reported by the department of health in the same week.

Since May 6 2020, when excess deaths fdrom natural causes started to mount, they have reached 22,279, according to the latest estimate issued on July 29.
Since May 6 2020, when excess deaths fdrom natural causes started to mount, they have reached 22,279, according to the latest estimate issued on July 29.
Image: Medical Research Council
How Covid-19 is affecting different age groups and different sexes. This chart includes the 471,123 cases reported up to July 29 2020.
How Covid-19 is affecting different age groups and different sexes. This chart includes the 471,123 cases reported up to July 29 2020.
Image: Medical Research Council

Two-thirds of excess deaths from natural causes between May 6 and July 21 were among people over 60 — even though most confirmed cases of Covid-19 are occurring in the 30-40 age group.

How each province and metro is bearing the burden of excess deaths from natural causes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
How each province and metro is bearing the burden of excess deaths from natural causes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Medical Research Council

The council, which compiles the weekly excess deaths report with the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town, said deaths from natural causes continued to increase in most metros up to July 21.

“Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West have joined Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are also experiencing significantly more natural deaths than predicted,” said the report.

“Compared with the predicted numbers of natural deaths from historical data in the week ending July 21, Gauteng had 127% more, Eastern Cape had 118% more, Free State had 92% more, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape had 69% more, North West had 58% more, Mpumalanga had 42% more and Western Cape had 34% more.”

© TimesLIVE

Ambulances with ample oxygen vital in Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 battle

Oxygen needs to reach rural areas, where some people are still not adhering to lockdown rules despite increasing Covid-19 numbers
National
2 days ago

Africa heads towards one-million Covid-19 cases, but figures could be much higher

About 3,000 tests are done per day in Nigeria — a country of about 200-million people — just a tenth of the number conducted in SA, with about a ...
World
1 day ago

SA Covid-19 deaths 60% higher than reported, says MRC

The huge gap between excess natural deaths and confirmed Covid-19 deaths may indicate that the latter is under-reported by up to 10 times
National
6 days ago

Advisory committee dealing with PPE shortage, says Mkhize

Unions are threatening to strike over the state of facilities for frontline health workers but the health department promises help is on the way
National
10 hours ago

Covid-19 deaths rise by nearly 600 in a single day

SA now has a total of 394,948 cases across the country, the majority in Gauteng
National
6 days ago

Eastern Cape hospitals: A health department in denial

The Eastern Cape health department has racked up R29bn in medico-legal damages claims, partly due to fraud, and partly because the politicians in ...
Features
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa fires up NPA and Zondo collaboration
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa closing schools has no legal ...
National / Education
3.
Eskom court victory means more pain for ...
National
4.
SAA rescue plan gets R10bn green light
National
5.
Tobacco producers call for cigarette ban to be ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.