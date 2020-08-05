Weekly death toll falls for first time in three months

For the first time in three months, the weekly number of deaths reported in SA has fallen, adding weight to the government’s assessment that the coronavirus outbreak has plateaued in several provinces.
The Medical Research Council’s (MRC’s) latest weekly report, (https://www.scribd.com/document/471511747/Weekly-Deaths-Wk-30-28-Jul-2020) released on Wednesday, shows a sharp downturn in natural deaths in the week of July 28. Natural deaths are those caused by diseases or conditions such as cancer, and are routinely tracked by health authorities to identify trends and disease outbreaks.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now