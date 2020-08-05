National / Health SA risks a second coronavirus wave, warns health minister Easing of restrictions depends on people wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining hand hygiene, says Zweli Mkhize BL PREMIUM

As the coronavirus plateaus in three provinces, health minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that SA could face a second wave of infections if people fail to stick to social distancing rules.

People should continue to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and maintain hand hygiene if the government was to ease restrictions on movement between provinces and free up more economic activity, he said.