SA’s Shabir Madhi to lead first Covid-19 vaccine trial in Africa

SA will spearhead the first trial in Africa to test a vaccine against the Covid-19 disease.

The trial, which will begin on Wednesday, will be led by Wits professor Shabir Madhi, who is a global leader in vaccine development.

Madhi said a vaccine would be needed as the virus is likely to rebound multiple times in SA.

“We can expect subsequent waves of outbreaks for at least the next 12-24 months unless a vaccine comes sooner.”

The vaccine was developed by the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, where it has already been tested on more than 7,000 people to see if it is safe and effective.

It is one of six Covid-19 vaccines worldwide in trials to see if they are safe and if they stimulate an immune response to the disease.

There are 268 vaccines in development against Covid-19.

This vaccine is expected to be tested on 10,000 people in Britain, while about 5,000 people in Brazil and 10,000 in the US will receive it in different studies.

Locally, the vaccine or a placebo will be tested on 50 people for safety starting on Wednesday and then 1,900 South Africans who are healthy, under the age of 65 and do not have HIV/Aids, to see if it works to protect against the virus.

​Then it may be tested on 50 HIV-positive patients to see if it is safe for them too.

A placebo of salt water is given to half the vaccine participants so scientists can later compare whether people who got the real vaccine were less likely to become infected with Covid-19, and compare side effects between groups.

The participants will be followed for a year.

Madhi said there were an estimated 35,000 new infections a week in SA and the lockdown had not stopped people spreading the disease locally.

Madhi’s work on vaccines has led to the global use of both the pneumococcal and rotavirus vaccines in worldwide childhood immunisation. These vaccines protect against pneumonia and some causes of diarrhoea in young children, which are big killers of children under five years old.

His work has also shown that it is safe for pregnant women to get the flu vaccine to protect their babies from flu in the first few months of life.

Madhi said he did not expect more than five Covid-19 vaccines in total to be successful as there is high “attrition” in the field of vaccine development.

There are expected to be two more different vaccines against Covid-19 tested in 2020 in SA, said Prof Glenda Gray, head of Medical Research Council (MRC), that is a funder of the study.

The more involved SA is in vaccine development, the closer the country will be to the “front of queue” for access when a successful vaccine is developed, said Gray.

Gray is an internationally acclaimed HIV researcher and chairs the research subcommittee on the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 that provides scientific input to health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Her criticism of the government’s lockdown regulations and claim that childhood malnutrition cases were increasing at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital prompted a sharp rebuttal from Mkhize, and a request from acting health director-general Anban Pillay that the MRC board investigate her conduct, to which the board initially agreed. It later backtracked and said she had not breached any of its policies.

