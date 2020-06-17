National / Health NEWS ANALYSIS: Will medical aid patients jump the queue when Covid-19 peaks? Every patient will be treated the same, regardless of who pays, say medical schemes and private hospitals BL PREMIUM

As the state puts the final touches to a deal with private hospitals to admit critically ill public sector Covid-19 patients, uncomfortable questions are running through the minds of many medical scheme members.

When beds are in short supply, will members be able to jump the queue? Will their premiums guarantee them a ward set aside for the wealthy? Or will they simply be one more patient in a sea of demand, and perhaps face the prospect of being told there simply is no place for them or a loved one?