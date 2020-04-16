Gates Foundation praises SA’s swift action on Covid-19

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has praised the government’s swift action to combat Covid-19, which saw it impose a stringent national lockdown barely three weeks after the first case was confirmed in SA on March 5.

The lockdown has confined all but essential workers to their homes, and brought the economy to a virtual standstill in an effort to slow transmission of the coronavirus and buy the government time to ready the health system.

“African countries have been well ahead of many of their northern counterparts in taking strong and effective action early,” said Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman. “We can see many of the benefits across the continent from SA to Rwanda, to Nigeria to Ethiopia. We absolutely applaud the political leadership that has done this. (It) has been a key reason the disease has not had as strong an impact on Africa as many feared in the early days,” he said.

The highly contagious respiratory disease has raced around the globe since it first emerged in China in late December: by Thursday it had sickened more than 2-million people and caused more than 139,000 deaths. It has hit the US and European countries particularly hard, but as of Wednesday there had been just 2,506 cases and 34 deaths in SA.