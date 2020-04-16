Covid-19 lockdown won’t just end, but be phased out

The national lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 will not abruptly be halted at the end of April, but will be phased out, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.

“There are measures that will remain beyond the lockdown,” she said during a media briefing. “When we do stop the lockdown, we cannot do it abruptly — that today we in complete lockdown and tomorrow we open completely. We have to phase-in so that there is an orderly move to normality.”

Dlamini-Zuma said some measures were put in place before the lockdown was announced, and some would remain in place beyond April 30, when it is scheduled to end..

At first President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster, which required a number of regulations to be implemented. Last month he announced that SA would go into a 21-day national lockdown, from March 25 until April 16. Last week, Ramaphosa announced that the lockdown would be extended by two weeks, until the end of April.

The lockdown is intended to curb local transmission of the coronavirus, which has spread to all nine provinces. It imposes tight restrictions on the movement of people, who are expected to stay at home except for shopping for essentials, such as food and medicines, seeking health care or collecting social grants.

The coronavirus has caused panic and fear across the globe and brought many economies, including SA’s, to a standstill.

Dlamini-Zuma and other ministers briefed the media on minor changes being made to regulations announced when the lockdown was first implemented. She said the government is not introducing new regulations, but extending existing ones and announcing a few amendments.

The minister said there is an orderly way of easing the lockdown and industries will be slowly brought back on stream. “For now the lockdown will end April 30 but even if it ends [then]... you can’t just open the floodgates in one day, there has to be an orderly way.

“Every week new things will be coming, new conditions, new areas will be coming on stream but some will remain in place for a very long time,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za