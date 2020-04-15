Report card: rating SA’s coronavirus response in 4 categories
Rating the government’s response to Covid-19
Given the pain inflicted by the coronavirus on much of Europe, it is poignant that the well-known aphorism, ‘perfect is the enemy of good’, is commonly attributed to the age of enlightenment philosopher, Voltaire.
Covid-19 demands a multi-dimensional response by governments across the world. Guided as much by trial and error as any ‘exact science’, each will have strengths and weaknesses. There is no manual, no playbook and no obvious short-cut. And there is certainly no ‘perfect’.
So how is the SA government doing, so far?
The Presidency:
Covid-19 is the number one issue that will make or break the Ramaphosa Presidency and so far, he is very much making it.
For months before, Cyril Ramaphosa frustrated many observers with slow progress on some of the biggest reform issues and some confoundingly dilatory decision-making. But when SA needed it most, he delivered. Ramaphosa has revealed himself as a skilled, calm and compassionate leader, who takes the stage at our times of greatest concern, but delegates well in areas beyond his expertise.
That leadership has heaped confidence and credibility on SA’s Covid-19 response both from within the country, as well as the international community. While other world leaders have used the stage for hubristic grandstanding and campaign-orientated sloganeering, Ramaphosa has focused on addressing the problem.
Cabinet cohesion, executive leadership and cooperative governance:
As much as Covid-19 provided an (unwanted) opportunity for Ramaphosa and some members of his Cabinet to rise to the occasion, so too has it brought into sharp contrast the weaknesses that permeate his administration. Whilst some countries have opted for a small “comms team” of key role-players in government and public health experts, Ramaphosa perhaps erred in giving the early stage to a wide range of ministers, some of whom were thoroughly exposed. At times, the core message was obscured by contradictory and bombastic statements that sowed confusion, and detracted from Ramaphosa’s carefully-crafted message.
When it comes to co-operative governance (between the national, provincial and local spheres of government), there are two key dynamics. The first is the interaction between the national government (and, therefore, the national leadership of the ANC) and its provincial structures that manifest in provincial governments. The second, is the rocky relationship between the ANC and the DA in the Western Cape, the only province that the former does not govern.
On the Western Cape front, while there is political differentiation and isolated spats, there is also good reason to be positive. Both the Constitution and the Disaster Management Act require cooperation between national and provincial governments in this type of scenario. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde have both spoken positively about the manner in which these two structures are working together.
Respect for the Rule of Law:
Emergencies and disasters (more than a semantic distinction) do not result in the suspension of the ‘Rule of Law’. Instead, they take their force from the Rule of Law and the requirements it sets for them to be invoked and sustained. Measures which curtail rights have to be necessary (for example. justified by evidence and science) and, secondly, proportional -in other words, the measures may go as far as needed to combat the problem, but no further.
No doubt Covid-19 requires measures that impede our fundamental freedoms. The measures imposed would appear to pass this constitutional threshold and while some measures may seem overburdensome, they are not unreasonable or irrational. The courts would likely allow the executive considerable discretion if and when constitutional challenges arise.
Nonetheless, some breaches of the law are abundantly clear in the implementation of the measures, and there are clearly several weak links in the armoury of the public service, displayed by abhorrent acts of abuse of power by certain members of the SA National Defence Force and the SA Police Service. This cries out for both condemnation and accountability -but that, to date, has been lacking.
Civil peace and social compliance
Given the multiple pressure points that a crisis such as this imposes on the body politic and on society in general, our assessment is that there are substantially increased political risks in SA. The inequalities and divisions in society may be exaggerated by the lack of universality of health services. Anger and frustration may be fuelled by prolonged lockdown measures, and heavy-handed police and army enforcement.
Economic Impact and Stimulus Package
And then there’s the economic recovery package – or lack thereof. The main weakness in the government’s response so far has been the absence of a carefully-considered and credible government-led package of measures that all countries are putting together to help stem the economic haemorrhage caused by the pandemic.
This isn’t to say the financial cluster has done nothing: the SA Reserve Bank moved early to cut the interest rate and lowered the base rate a further 100 points yesterday. The Bank also introduced some quantitative easing. Meanwhile, relief packages have been provided for small businesses, although with limitations in rollout and availability, and there are plans to use the UIF to assist affected workers and micro-businesses.
But now we need something far more detailed and deliverable that brings it all together within the national budgetary framework. National treasury is working hard behind the scenes; given tight fiscal constraints, somehow finance minister Tito Mboweni has to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
Testing
Without the far-reaching infrastructure to “trace, test, track and treat”, the lockdown will fail to serve its fundamental objective – delaying the transmission of the virus and buying the government time to put in place mitigation measures.
Widespread testing has proved to be the most effective weapon in the fight against the spread of the disease – without it, governments cannot understand or adequately tailor their response. On this score, SA hasn’t hit the heights of those countries that have had the most successful initial response, hence the amber light. But testing capacity has been enhanced, especially in the public sector which trailed far behind the private sector’s testing capabilities in the early days.
There is still some way to go still to reach the government’s own target of 35 000 daily tests. But the testing capability is also very resource-driven, and the fact that SA fares well against comparable economies is also positive.
Supplies
SA does have sufficient supplies to meet the short-term needs of frontline health workers. However, the government has admitted it may not have the PPE and medical equipment needed to handle the peak, if and when it comes. For example, the Department of Health reports that it has less than half of the ventilator capacity that is required, and severe shortages of PPE in the medium term.
Lockdown
A two-week extension to the national lockdown was the only rational decision. It allows the government to buy more time so testing systems can be properly rolled out and to buy the equipment needed to handle the strain which a higher infection rate will place on the health care system.
Beyond the five weeks, however, it is questionable whether SA’s lockdown in its current form (one of the most stringent in the world) is economically and socially sustainable. In his most recent address on 9 April, Ramaphosa indicated that the extra two weeks will be spent figuring out how to execute a staged lifting of the lockdown to prevent the economy ossifying completely. It will also allow some cases to trickle through the health care system and create some herd immunity before the virus peaks, which the Department of Health is now predicting will be in September, in a worst-case scenario.
On Easter Monday, we heard from the impressive team of health experts advising the national command council that the ‘threshold’ for easing lockdown measures will be a daily average of roughly 90 daily new cases. If it is below that number, easing of the lockdown measures may take place.
South Africa
The total infection numbers reported by SA in recent weeks are promising, but there are plenty of reasons to be sceptical of their accuracy.
Shortly before the lockdown, it looked as if SA was on an exponential trajectory similar to that seen in the hotspot areas of the outbreak. But the infection rate then apparently reduced. The reasons why this may have happened are numerous and unproven, but it could include the results of early border closures and contact tracing, and a lag between imported transmissions and the exponential growth of local/community transmissions being established. Testing capacity also has a major bearing on the numbers.
Whilst there is a strong suspicion that the numbers don’t tell the true extent of the outbreak, if Government was hiding a massive amount of cases, we would see this in the hospitals and in the mortality rate. Yet the hospitalisation admissions are still very low, as are the numbers of deaths.
So, we give SA’s trajectory a green light here because the spike in cases has not arrived as many feared. Nonetheless, the outlook is downwards because there is evidence to suggest the situation may yet worsen – as confirmed in the engagement session held by the department of health on 13 April.
Global trajectory
There is no sign of the curve flattening yet, but some indications that the numbers are flattening out in some of the hotspot areas in Europe, as well as in Asian countries where the pandemic first hit.
*The Paternoster Group is an independent consultancy that provides political risk and political economy analysis as well as strategic advisory services. For more analysis and subscription to our fortnightly bulletin contact mike.law@thepaternostergroup.com or go to www.thepaternostergroup.com
