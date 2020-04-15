Report card: rating SA’s coronavirus response in 4 categories

Respect for the Rule of Law:

Emergencies and disasters (more than a semantic distinction) do not result in the suspension of the ‘Rule of Law’. Instead, they take their force from the Rule of Law and the requirements it sets for them to be invoked and sustained. Measures which curtail rights have to be necessary (for example. justified by evidence and science) and, secondly, proportional -in other words, the measures may go as far as needed to combat the problem, but no further.

No doubt Covid-19 requires measures that impede our fundamental freedoms. The measures imposed would appear to pass this constitutional threshold and while some measures may seem overburdensome, they are not unreasonable or irrational. The courts would likely allow the executive considerable discretion if and when constitutional challenges arise.

Nonetheless, some breaches of the law are abundantly clear in the implementation of the measures, and there are clearly several weak links in the armoury of the public service, displayed by abhorrent acts of abuse of power by certain members of the SA National Defence Force and the SA Police Service. This cries out for both condemnation and accountability -but that, to date, has been lacking.

Civil peace and social compliance

Given the multiple pressure points that a crisis such as this imposes on the body politic and on society in general, our assessment is that there are substantially increased political risks in SA. The inequalities and divisions in society may be exaggerated by the lack of universality of health services. Anger and frustration may be fuelled by prolonged lockdown measures, and heavy-handed police and army enforcement.

Economic Impact and Stimulus Package

And then there’s the economic recovery package – or lack thereof. The main weakness in the government’s response so far has been the absence of a carefully-considered and credible government-led package of measures that all countries are putting together to help stem the economic haemorrhage caused by the pandemic.

This isn’t to say the financial cluster has done nothing: the SA Reserve Bank moved early to cut the interest rate and lowered the base rate a further 100 points yesterday. The Bank also introduced some quantitative easing. Meanwhile, relief packages have been provided for small businesses, although with limitations in rollout and availability, and there are plans to use the UIF to assist affected workers and micro-businesses.

But now we need something far more detailed and deliverable that brings it all together within the national budgetary framework. National treasury is working hard behind the scenes; given tight fiscal constraints, somehow finance minister Tito Mboweni has to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.