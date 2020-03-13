Coronavirus cases rise to 24 in SA, with more awaiting confirmation

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in SA has risen to 24, and more cases are awaiting confirmation, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

He appealed to the media and the public not to share information about coronavirus cases, and to leave it to the health department to make the announcements.

Current testing protocol means coronavirus tests conducted at private laboratories must be confirmed by the National Health Laboratory Service and the National Institute for Communicable Disease.

Mkhize said eight new cases had been confirmed since Thursday's announcement of 16 cases, all of whom had travelled overseas. The fact that all the cases so far are imported is important, as it signals there is so far no local transmission of the highly contagious virus. The novel coronavirus causes a potentially severe respiratory disease called Covid-19.

The new cases are in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape, and are as follows: