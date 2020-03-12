National SA Tourism expects drop in foreign arrivals, but domestic travel may be antidote CEO sets sights on domestic travel opportunities amid coronavirus pandemic BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus, which has killed more than 4,600 people around the world, rattled investors and put markets in a tailspin, could create opportunities for domestic travel, SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says.

The rapidly spreading virus has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).