SA Tourism expects drop in foreign arrivals, but domestic travel may be antidote
CEO sets sights on domestic travel opportunities amid coronavirus pandemic
12 March 2020 - 18:47
The coronavirus, which has killed more than 4,600 people around the world, rattled investors and put markets in a tailspin, could create opportunities for domestic travel, SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says.
The rapidly spreading virus has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now