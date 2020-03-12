Health minister announces first local transmission of coronavirus

SA has confirmed its first case of local transmission of the novel coronavirus, a 32-year old man from Free State who came into contact with a Chinese businessperson, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday.

A further three cases have been confirmed, taking SA’s total to 17, he said. These cases are:

• A 38-year-old man from Durban, who had visited the UK and returned to SA on March 7;

• A 27-year-old woman from Mpumalanga, who had travelled to the US and returned to SA on March 7; and

• A 43-year-old man from Johannesburg, who had travelled to New York via Dubai and returned to SA on March 8.

“Our tracing teams are now making a list and have started contacting individuals that have been identified as these patients contacts,” said the minister.