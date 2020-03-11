BREAKING NEWS: Six more cases of coronavirus in SA

Six more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in SA, taking the total to 13, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday morning.

The new cases are significant, because they include patients who were not part of the group of travellers who were identified as SA’s first seven Covid-19 cases. A party of 10 people travelled together to Italy, which is at the centre of Europe’s outbreak.

Contact tracing has begun for all the cases, said the minister, who is expected to provide more details at a later stage.

Four cases have been confirmed in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape, said the minister.

The Gauteng patients include a 33-year-old woman who travelled to Italy, and returned to SA on March 1; a couple — a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who had travelled together to Germany and returned on March 9, and a 57-year-old man who had travelled to Austria and Italy and returned to SA on March 9.