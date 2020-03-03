US Fed in emergency rate cut to mitigate coronavirus risk

Washington — The US Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-percentage point interest rate cut on Tuesday in a bid to protect the longest economic expansion on record from the spreading coronavirus.

“The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” the Fed said in announcing the move, its first such intermeeting cut since October 2008 during the financial crisis.

The central bank also said it was “closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy”.

The Fed’s action could presage a wave of easing from other central banks around the world. It came hours after chairman Jerome Powell and finance chiefs of the Group of Seven nations said they would “use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks”. That echoed a statement Powell made on Friday.

The vote for the emergency cut to a range of 1% to 1.25% was unanimous. The Fed also said that the “fundamentals of the US economy remain strong”.

The decision comes amid public pressure for a cut by President Donald Trump, whose stewardship of the economy is central to his re-election campaign this year. After the news, he called for more cuts, tweeting that the Fed “must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA.”

US central bankers were due to gather on March 17-18 in Washington. Tuesday’s decision was the first time it had cut by more than 25 basis points since the financial crisis.

The reduction marks a stark shift for Powell and his colleagues. They had previously projected no change in rates in 2020, remaining on the sidelines during a US election year, after lowering their benchmark three times in 2019 to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.

As recently as last week, some officials, including vice-chairman Richard Clarida, had indicated they thought it was too soon to respond to the virus. They pledged to monitor the situation, but argued monetary policy was already easy and the fundamentals of the economy strong with unemployment near a 50-year low.

But as the number of reported cases of the virus rose around the world in recent days and the US reported its first fatality, traders increasingly bet the Fed would step in to shore up confidence and keep credit flowing. Powell seemed to cement that view with his emergency statement on Friday, which lent some support to stocks.

Despite the limited ability of monetary policy to ease the impact of a public health emergency, the rate cut could support consumer and business sentiment. Legislators are working on a $7.5bn virus-response bill, another reminder that critical fiscal policy can take weeks to move through Congress.

Lower rates do little for factories lacking needed materials from abroad, and are unlikely to spur consumers to shop if they fear infection. But they do ease financial conditions by making debt payments easier to manage and by calming volatility.

One lesson Fed officials will take away from this moment is how rapidly their policy space is used up in a crisis.

Total cuts of one percentage point this year, which several Wall Street firms are forecasting, would bring the bottom range of the Fed policy rate down to 0.5%. If the virus effects are worse than expected, or if the economy is hit by some other shock, the policy rate could strike zero. At that point, Fed officials are left with unconventional tools, such as purchases of longer-dated Treasuries, known as quantitative easing. The effectiveness of such tools when longer-term rates are already low remains to be seen.

Bloomberg