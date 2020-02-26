Win a seat to attend the Business Day Dialogue on the role of innovation in future of health care

The Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA (Ipasa), in partnership with Business Day Dialogues will be discussing ways in which collaboration and partnership could stimulate advances to improve patient care, treatment outcomes and revolutionise both the public and private health care sectors.

“Although much progress has been made in developing new medicines in the last few decades, innovation remains an essential component of the global health care industry. It is critical to continually gather the commitment and support of all our pharmaceutical stakeholders and to establish effective networks and partnerships that will continue to boost innovation, improve treatment and save lives,” says Dr Konji Sebati, CEO of Ipasa.

Master of ceremonies Andile Khumalo will be joined by Gauteng MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku and futurist Marius Oosthuizen, who will be giving the keynote address on what the future of health care may look like.

A panel discussion on the role of innovation in the future of health care, moderated by Andile Khumalo, will follow.

Panelists include Dr Nicholas Crisp, consultant at the NHI fund office, ministry of health; Ashleigh Theophanides, director at Deloitte & Touche; Glaudina Loots, health innovation director at the department of science and innovation; ambassador Dr Konji Sebati, Ipasa.

The pharmaceutical industry is in an exciting space in the health care ecosystem, often at the forefront of research & development. From the possibilities offered by personalised medicines, to the potential offered by harnessing the power of big data, innovation in health care provides tremendous potential to patients and society.

Innovative new medicines provide tremendous value to patients and society. With the fourth industrial revolution firmly forging ahead, new medicines are showcasing their ability to prevent, manage and even cure diseases to ensure life-saving treatments quicker and more efficiently.

Developing a vibrant pharmaceutical industry is critical to SA and the continent.

Join us for a stimulating conversation that aims to define the role of innovation in the future of health care.

Event details:

Date: March 17 2020

Time: 7.30am to 11am

Venue: Melrose Arch, Johannesburg

Visit www.quicklink.co.za/Ipasa to win a seat to the business dialogue.