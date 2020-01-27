National / Health Medical negligence claims against the state soar to R104bn In the eye of the storm are the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal BL PREMIUM

Claims for medical negligence against the state have more than tripled over the past four years, rising to a staggering R104.5bn in 2019, as patients seek redress for harm allegedly wrought by SA’s overstretched public health system.

While only a fraction of these claims are likely to be upheld, provincial health departments have nevertheless faced a four-fold increase in payouts to victims of medical negligence over the same period. This has sapped the resources available for providing services.