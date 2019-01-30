EDITORIAL: Do more to limit burden of medical negligence

There is no question that people who are harmed by the health system should be compensated for their injuries, but the sheer scale of the medical-negligence claims against the state threatens to bankrupt provincial health departments.

They collectively faced claims of R80.4bn at the end of the past financial year, which if paid out in full would have sliced 41% off their 2018-2019 budgets. The consequences of unbudgeted expenditure are already being felt in provincial health departments. The Eastern Cape, which saw claims against it soar R8.4bn to R24.2bn in the year to March, was forced to make cuts in programmes ranging from emergency services to training to find the R876.7m it had to hand over to the patients it had harmed. The knock-on effect on the quality of services is not hard to see.

The public health system's weaknesses are well known but, as the National Treasury told Business Day this week, the exponential rise in claims against the state over the past four years is out of kilter with trends in health care. One of the best indicators of the strength of a health system is its institutional maternal mortality rate (iMMR) which has, in fact, improved slightly over the past few years.

The iMMR reflects women who die as a result of childbirth, pregnancy or within 42 days of giving birth; while it remains shamefully high, it has nevertheless declined from 115.6 per 100,000 live births in 2015-2016 to 105.7 per 100,000 live births in 2017-2018, according to the 2018 SA Health Review.

Yet medical negligence claims rose threefold from 2014-2015 to 2017-2018.

The reasons for this trend are complex. A lethal brew of public health system failures, weak record-keeping, limited capacity in provincial health departments to defend claims, fraud, and increasingly litigious lawyers have combined to deadly effect. But these are not new issues. The government has been lamenting the problem for years and has patently failed to produce a coherent and effective response.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi went as far as convening a medico-legal summit in 2015 to craft the way forward, and the Treasury recently allocated his department R30m over the next three years to set up expert teams to assist provinces. But almost a year after the money flowed, these teams have yet to set foot in the provinces.

The justice department is meanwhile pushing through legal reforms, contained in the State Liability Amendment Bill, that seek to limit liabilities facing the government by replacing lump-sum settlements with a “pay as you go” system of scheduled payments.

The bill now before parliament has been panned by public law experts, patient advocates and private law firms alike, arguing that it will erode patient rights and simply kick the can down the road: staggered payments will require investment in new administrative capacity, and actuarial analysis has shown that over time the payouts will balloon to unsustainable levels.