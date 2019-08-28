PREMIER MAKHURA
Gauteng wants health department to finance its four central hospitals
Gauteng premier David Makhura’s move comes as the government faces increasing pressure to tackle the problems in the public health sector
28 August 2019 - 05:10
Gauteng premier David Makhura is lobbying the national health department to take over the financing of the province’s central hospitals, arguing that they are chronically underfunded for their role.
Gauteng is home to four of SA’s 10 central hospitals, which are linked to medical schools, and provide highly specialised care to patients with complicated conditions. They include Charlotte Maxeke, Steve Biko, Baragwanath and George Mukhari, which serve patients living in Gauteng as well as those referred from other provinces and from neighbouring states.
