Treasury butts heads with Ramaphosa’s NHI adviser

Treasury is at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special adviser Olive Shisana, after she apparently overturned key aspects of the draft National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill that

it had specifically fought to have included.

The revised version of the bill, which she was seeking to introduce to cabinet, had reintroduced several problems that the ministers of finance and health had resolved, the Treasury said in a strongly worded letter sent to Shisana last week.

The bill is the first piece of enabling legislation for the NHI, which seeks to provide universal health coverage that is free at the point of care.

It paves the way for the establishment of a central fund that will purchase health-care services from accredited providers on behalf of the population and was released for public comment on June 21, in tandem with the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill.

Numerous problems

The letter, a copy of which has been seen by Business Day, says the latest version of the NHI Bill creates a number of problems, including relegating medical schemes to a complementary role in which they can only provide cover for services not offered by NHI.

The Treasury said this was premature and would be perceived as a threat to the private sector, current medical aid users and taxpayers, opening the bill to legal challenge.

In the letter, the Treasury’s then acting director-general, Ismail Momoniat, expressed concern about the changes made to the bill after the public comment period closed at the end of September. These changes were at odds with amendments agreed to by former minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene and health minister Aaron Motsoaledi in May, which he said had allowed Nene to support the publication of the bill for comment.

"However, the bill has now, without any consultation with the Treasury or minister of finance, been very substantially amended in October 2018 and the previous amendments effected to satisfy the Treasury’s concerns around the intergovernmental financing system have been unilaterally removed," he wrote.