Fewer than five listeriosis cases per week have been reported for the past four weeks‚ the National Listeria Incident Management Team said in its latest outbreak situation report.

A total of 1‚053 confirmed cases have been reported from January 1 2017 to June 20 2018.

The experts said the number of reported cases per week had decreased since the implicated products were recalled on March 4 2018. However‚ a total of 78 cases have been reported since March 5.

The team said a strategy for listeriosis screening by district environmental health practitioners had been agreed on and became effective from June 25.

Approximately 190 food processing facilities that manufacture processed meat have been identified across the country.