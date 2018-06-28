National / Health

Number of listeriosis cases has decreased to fewer than five a week

28 June 2018 - 11:08 Staff Writer
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY

Fewer than five listeriosis cases per week have been reported for the past four weeks‚ the National Listeria Incident Management Team said in its latest outbreak situation report.

A total of 1‚053 confirmed cases have been reported from January 1 2017 to June 20 2018.

The experts said the number of reported cases per week had decreased since the implicated products were recalled on March 4 2018. However‚ a total of 78 cases have been reported since March 5.

The team said a strategy for listeriosis screening by district environmental health practitioners had been agreed on and became effective from June 25.

Approximately 190 food processing facilities that manufacture processed meat have been identified across the country.

After SA’s listeriosis crisis, imported meats, too, need more fastidious testing

A lot of SA’s processed meat, including deboned chicken, comes from countries with their own health risks and ineffective safeguards, writes Francois ...
Opinion
15 days ago

"Incident management team members have been dispatched to various provinces to support the districts to conduct inspections and take environmental swabs‚" the experts said.

The government has identified the source of the outbreak as ready-to-eat processed meat products manufactured at the Enterprise Foods Polokwane production facility. Affected products were recalled from shop shelves.

This week’s update from the team of experts confirmed that inspections of all facilities that produce ready-to-eat processed meat products were under way.

Since June 18‚ more than 25 facilities have been inspected.

"An interim report on project activities is being finalised‚" according to the update statement. "A meeting of epidemiologists and laboratorians … is being convened at the end of June to ascertain the trajectory of the outbreak and make recommendations regarding further actions."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Under Tom Moyane’s watch, SARS’s capacity to ...
National
2.
Number of listeriosis cases has decreased to ...
National / Health
3.
COPE complains EFF ‘stage managed’ land hearings ...
National
4.
Inxeba’s creators to hear ruling on film’s ...
National

Related Articles

Tiger Brands may never know how deadly listeriosis strain entered its factory
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Where has all the dodgy polony gone? Here’s a concrete answer
National / Health

After SA’s listeriosis crisis, imported meats, too, need more fastidious testing
Opinion

Early snapshot of listeriosis effects on pork industry is not pretty
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.