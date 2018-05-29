National / Health

Medical schemes bill will not be published until NHI Bill gets Cabinet nod

Doctors are anxiously waiting to see details of proposals for a uniform tariff, which they say could lead to an exodus of medical professionals

29 May 2018 - 10:08 Tamar Kahn
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The keenly awaited Medical Schemes Amendment Bill will not be published for comment until the Cabinet has approved the National Health Insurance Bill, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says.

The minister said after his budget speech earlier this month that the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill aimed to protect consumers, and would introduce a uniform tariff and scrap co-payments for a defined basket of benefits.

Healthcare providers are anxiously waiting to see the details of this proposal, with doctor groups warning that a cap on their fees could prompt an exodus from the profession.

The Cabinet announced on May 24 that it had approved the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill, fuelling speculation that it could be published in the Government Gazette within a matter of days.

However, in an interview with Business Day on Monday evening, Motsoaledi said the two bills were "twinned" and would be published in the gazette together, once the Cabinet had approved the NHI Bill.

The earliest it could do so would be at its next meeting on Wednesday, June 6, he said.

Motsoaledi was not at last week’s Cabinet meeting, as he was attending a meeting of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Contentious bill on medical schemes approved by Cabinet

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says the bill aims to align the NHI white paper and the draft NHI fund bill
National
5 days ago

BRONWYN NORTJE: Timing of Aaron Motsoaledi’s medical scheme plans raises questions

The health minister could at least have pretended to evaluate the health market inquiry recommendations
Opinion
5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Sweeping medical aid shake-up a step closer

New rules on benefits, prices and governance planned, with greater emphasis on primary care
National
12 days ago

Warning: SA's centrist medical schemes strategy will bring higher costs and poorer quality

There’s a lot at stake: Our disease burden as measured by the World Health Organisation is more than double that of the global average, writes ...
Opinion
19 days ago

