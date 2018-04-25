National / Health

New microscope system at Garden City hospital to aid 3D visualisation of brain and spine

25 April 2018 - 13:22 Staff Writer
Neurosurgeon, Dr Yusuf Osman, with the new ZEISS KINEVO 900 at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Mayfair West, Johannesburg. Picture: NETCARE
Neurosurgeon, Dr Yusuf Osman, with the new ZEISS KINEVO 900 at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Mayfair West, Johannesburg. Picture: NETCARE

Doctors at Netcare Garden City hospital are thrilled that Africa’s first robotic neurosurgery visualisation technology‚ a state-of-the-art microscope system‚ is now operational.

The Zeiss Kinevo 900 is described as a highly advanced robotic visualisation system used to guide the most intricate neurosurgeries.

"The equipment is the latest of its kind available globally‚ and offers a number of advanced functionalities over other surgical microscopes available on the market today‚" Netcare Hospital division MD Jacques du Plessis said.

Du Plessis said the new microscope system provided excellent 3D visualisation of the brain‚ spine and other parts of the nervous system and would be extremely useful to neurosurgeons in diagnosing problems‚ as well as to guide a range of intricate procedures to treat abnormalities of‚ and diseased tissue within‚ the nervous system.

"This new-generation visualisation device is perhaps best described as an enabling technology: it allows the neurosurgeon to use both a 3D digital screen‚ as well as the traditional microscope optic‚ providing them with more options and greater flexibility while performing procedures‚" Du Plessis said.

Dr Yusuf Osman‚ a neurosurgeon practising at Netcare Garden City Hospital‚ said the new system allowed for neurological procedures — including treating brain tumours‚ malformations in the brain stem and spine tumours — to be done through the smallest possible incisions‚ and with the greatest degree of accuracy.

"This visualisation technology will also prove its worth in various other neurological procedures‚ including the treatment of blood vessel abnormalities in the brain and slipped discs in the spine‚" Osman said.

