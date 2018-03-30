National / Health

Listeriosis deaths now 189, says NICD

30 March 2018 - 08:53 Staff Writer
Listeriosis has now claimed the lives on 189 people, and the number of known infections is 982.
Listeriosis has now claimed the lives on 189 people, and the number of known infections is 982.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Thursday that the death toll in the listeriosis outbreak has climbed to 189 – up six deaths from its last update.

It also announced that there were now 982 confirmed cases of the deadly disease‚ with outcomes known in 687 of these. The mortality rate is now 28%.

A nationwide recall of affected food products – which has been traced back to ready-to-eat processed meat products manufactured at Enterprise Foods’ Polokwane production facility – was announced on March 4.

However‚ as it had previously warned there would be‚ the NICD said more new cases of listeriosis had been confirmed since the recall. In total‚ there had been 23 laboratory-confirmed cases since March 4 – but all exposures occurred prior to the recall.

The institute said that the reasons for the post-recall new cases were that:

• the incubation period of listeriosis can be up to 70 days

• implicated food products have a long refrigeration shelf life‚ and it is possible that despite the recall some products were not removed from retail or home settings and consumption might occur; and

• the possibility of cross-contamination of other types of foods in the retail or home setting may result in additional cases.

"As of March 26‚ 2018‚ a total of 982 laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases have been reported to NICD since January 1‚ 2017. Most cases have been reported from Gauteng (576 cases) followed by Western Cape (121) and KwaZulu-Natal (71)‚" the NICD said in an update posted on its website.

JEREMY SAMPSON: How Tiger bottled it

It’s unclear if the Enterprise brand will survive the listeriosis scandal. The board should take the heat if it doesn’t
Opinion
19 hours ago

Richard Spoor to file against Tiger Brands for first 10 applicants, and is seeking more

Tiger Brands will be asked to pay for adverts inviting more survivors or victims’ families to come forward, in the first papers to be filed in ...
National
20 hours ago

Class action lawsuits affordable in SA, such as for listeriosis claims

As a class action lawsuit is being put together against Tiger Brands, the Helen Suzman Foundation says class actions allowed for litigation for small ...
National
21 hours ago

SA on back foot over listeriosis, Davies warns

The outbreak is the worst in recorded history and has been responsible for 185 deaths since January 2017
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Listeriosis deaths now 189, says NICD
National / Health
2.
Nhlanhla Nene orders review of VAT zero-rated ...
National
3.
Anthony Jacobs first new permanent head of crime ...
National
4.
Umhlathuze to investigate councillor Christo ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.