Self-testing HIV kits and machine-dispensed medication reduces stigma in SA

"Instructions are in six languages and most of the time people do it right," said Mokgadi Mabuela, who distributes and demonstrates the tests. "They respond quite well when you explain it’s a self-test — although the men will often ask if you want to date!"

After 20 minutes, the test results are delivered by lines that indicate negative or positive. Those that show positive are offered immediate confirmation tests which, if conclusive, are followed-up with treatment referrals. Those not wanting to wait for their results can take the packs home.

"Last week I came past with my brother who tested and I was passing by today. It was easy and I did it to inform myself," said one young man, who declined to be named. The kits, which are free to the users, contain advice on what to do if a home test is positive.

The project is an initiative of Unitaid, the Geneva-based organisation that says three out of every 10 people with HIV worldwide do not know they have the virus. It has brought hundreds of thousands of the tests into SA and surrounding countries so far, and plans to distribute 4.8-million self-screening kits in total.

One of those who tested positive after self-screening was musician Oscar Tyumre from Alberton. "With their counseling, they advised me to go to their clinic to take their medication right away," he told AFP. "I was delicate at the time — but I started right away."