If you are in KwaZulu-Natal you are more likely, statistically, to die of heart-related conditions‚ but cancer is more likely to kill you if you live in Cape Town.

Discovery Life has just released a breakdown of its 2016 life cover claims for death or disability, noting that certain diseases were more prevalent in certain provinces, but gave no reasons why.

Discovery Life found people in Cape Town were 44% more likely to claim disability cover for cancer while fighting the disease than residents in other provinces. The main cause of death for Discovery clients in Cape Town was cancer‚ at 22% higher than the national average.

People in Gauteng were more likely to die of conditions affecting the nervous system such as Alzheimer’s‚ Parkinson’s‚ stroke‚ multiple sclerosis‚ and motor neuron disease.

According to Discovery Life statistics‚ if you live in inland provinces — such as Mpumalanga‚ Limpopo‚ Free State and the Northern Cape — you are marginally more likely to die an unnatural death, with crime and traffic accidents the leading causes.

In KwaZulu-Natal heart disease was the biggest killer at 17% higher than the national average of Discovery Life clients.

The Human Sciences Research Council notes that Indian people are more likely to die of heart disease than any other ethnic group in SA. This could explain KwaZulu-Natal’s higher rates of heart disease. There are also high levels of diabetes among Indian people in SA‚ which increases the risk of heart attacks.